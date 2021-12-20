Worshippers at the Jesus Assembly at the Hilltop-Ohwimase Branch of Assemblies of God, Ghana on Sunday hooted at and chased away the Ashanti West Regional Superintendent of the Church, Reverend Stephen Yaw Manu.

This was after the man of God, who delivered a sermon at the assembly, decided to announce the suspension of some seven elders of the church.

They were Charles Addai, Godfred Kwakye, Bismark Agyemang Siaw, Peter Owusu, Baffour Akoto, Collins Ofosu Kwarteng and Andrews Sarpong.

A letter to them noted the action had become necessary due to their gross insubordination and indiscipline towards the leadership of Kwadaso District and the Ashanti West Region in spite of several attempts to reason with them.

They are, therefore, banned from attending church in all the branches of the church until further notice.

The angry worshippers also alleged he attempted to make away with cash of about GHC 30,000 which was realised from the church’s annual harvest, hence their action.

READ ON:

Some of them alleged that Rev Manu, who is bent on running the church like a personal property, has taken series of arbitrary decisions which they are not happy about.

They have vowed to stop attending church service and all related activities if the leaders do not rescind their decision to assign new board members and a pastor to the church.

