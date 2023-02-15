An eight-member delegation from the Assemblies of God Church has paid a courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Led by the General Superintendent, Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam, the visit was to officially introduce the newly elected executives of the church to the Speaker.

It was also to invite him to the induction ceremony of the General Superintendent and the outdooring of the Executive Presbytery Officers on February 25, 2023, in Accra.

Welcoming the delegation, Speaker Bagbin emphasised the need for the church and the state to partner and improve the lives and prospects of all Ghanaians.

He pledged Parliament will continue to represent the citizenry to deepen democracy and reminded the church not to relent on its efforts to speak truth to power.

Rev Wengam also in his address said that Ghana’s current hung Parliament has deepened the country’s democratic dispensation and has enhanced consensus building and promoted political tolerance.

The man of God called for greater unity of all political players to help resolve the myriads of problems confronting Ghana, especially the current economic crisis.

He emphasised the need for all to unite to fight corruption.

