Placement for 2022 graduates of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) into Senior High Schools and Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET) has been released.

It was released on Wednesday, February 15, by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

According to the Service, candidates can now log onto the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) to check their schools.

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah, made this known at a press conference.

According to him, “Out of the 547,329 candidates who sat for the examination, 538,399 qualified for school placement.”

He added that “372,780 candidates have automatically been placed into various schools.”

However, 165,601 candidates will have to do self-placement because they could not be matched to their school of choice.

Meanwhile, Dr Nkansah insisted that first-year students are expected to report to school on February 20 for their admission processes to begin.