Adom FM and Adom TV presenter, Abena Opokua Ahwenee, has encouraged the organisers of Women’s Premier League to invest in publicity to attract the public to watch their games.

This, she explained, is the only way people, especially women will be interested in the game.

Abena Opokua Ahwenee made the comment on the Visdel show hosted by Mavis Amanor (Mrs Avornyo) popularly known as Fire Lady which delves into sports, entertainment and relationship issues.

Abena Opokuaa Ahwenee on the show said, “personally, I think the publicity should be more, social media presence should be more, when it’s that way, it will attract the public and bring more eyes on the women’s premier league. They should also update us on their movements to create that brand awareness in the mind of the public.”

Also, popular Kumawood actor and musician, Frank Naro, called on government to build more infrastructure and facilities to improve sports in Ghana.

The actor and musician said this when Fire Lady asked Frank Naro how he wants to see Ghana sports in 2023.

“We need to build more facilities to groom and grow the young talents in Ghana. We have good players in the country but because of our pitches it’s not helping us to see the quality we have,” he added.

Frank Naro has released a new song which is trending and now the talk of town titled: KOOM featuring Ghanaian artiste, Fameye.

The song is very popular because of its lyrical content and how it relates to individuals.

The Visdel Show airs every Sunday at 7:00 pm on Fire Lady TV on Youtube.

Watch full interview in the video below: