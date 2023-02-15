The Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association has approved King Faisal FC’s request to adopt the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrakense as their home venue for the second round of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season.

This decision was taken on Tuesday, February 14 after a careful review of the latest inspection of the facility by the Club Licensing Department.

The committee conditionally gave a green light for the newly renovated facility to be used for the betPawa Premier league.

King Faisal FC shall be sharing the venue with Division One League Zone two club, Nations FC.

In view of this, King Faisal FC’s match day 18 fixture against Berekum Chelsea shall be honoured at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at 3pm come Sunday, February 19, 2023.