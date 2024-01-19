The Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God Ghana has pay a courtesy call on former President John Dramani Mahama and his family.

Led by the General Superintendent of the church, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, the executives during their visit on Friday prayed for Mr Mahama and his family as well as mother Ghana.

The 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer took to his Facebook page to share a photo from the visit as he appreciated the men of God.

“I am grateful to the executive presbytery of the Assemblies of God Church, led by Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, for their apostolic visit to me, and for their prayers for me, my family and for our dear country, Ghana,” he wrote.

Mr Mahama is a member of the Assemblies of God Church and together with his family fellowship at the Ringway Gospel Centre at Ridge in Accra.

ALSO READ:

Below is Mr Mahama’s post: