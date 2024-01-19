In the relentless battle against the rising tide of mobile money fraud, the government’s mandate to link SIM cards with Ghana Cards was hailed as a pivotal move to stem the growing concerns in the sector.

The expectation was clear: by tying each SIM card to a verified identity, fraudulent activities would be curtailed, users protected, and the integrity of financial transactions maintained.

Yet, amidst these assurances, Rose, a victim of this digital deceit, narrates a harrowing experience.

A call claiming a mistaken money transfer led her to dial her PIN, and within moments, her entire wallet was stripped bare.

In this feature, Joy News unravels the disconcerting truth that, despite the touted measures, Mobile Money fraudsters persist, continuing their predation on the unsuspecting public, leaving an indelible mark on the efficacy of proclaimed safeguards.

Watch the feature below:

