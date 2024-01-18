Nigerian chef, Beauty Obasuyi attempting a record-breaking cooking marathon, has decided to extend her original 8-day attempt by an additional 10 days.

This announcement comes as she nears the eight days which was slated to end at midnight on Thursday, January 18.

Initially planning to cook for 8 consecutive days, she has already achieved remarkable milestones, preparing over 215 meals and feeding 2483 people.

The overwhelming support and positive response from her team and the community have inspired Beauty Obasuyi to push her limits even further.

With the extension, her new goal is to cook for an astounding 18 days, aiming to amass a total cooking time of 432 hours.

Her attempt followers Ghanaian chef, Faila Razak who cooked for an impressive 227 hours and served over 2000 plates.

She is yet to submit her evidence for the Guinness World Record to review and validate her record time.