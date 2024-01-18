The Ghana Education Service (GES) has clarified some modalities required of teachers in basic and high schools nationwide concerning lesson notes.

In the past, all teachers were required to submit lesson plans every Monday, and failure to do so could result in disciplinary action.

However, GES in a statement has said it is aware of the confusion between headmasters and their teachers regarding lesson notes following modifications in the curriculum and education sector.

To cool heads, the Service has explained that lesson notes may be handwritten or electronically prepared and may be submitted physically or by email.

Regional Directors have therefore been directed to inform District, Municipal, and Metropolitan Directors of Education about the development.

Below is GES’ statement: