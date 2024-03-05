The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the approved subjects for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

GES has announced the subjects are to be registered under mandatory, elective and optional categories.

This was contained in a statement dated March 1, 2024, issued by the Acting Director of Schools and Instructions Division, Prince C. Agyemang-Duah.

According to the statement, the mandatory subjects are English Language, Mathematics, General Science, Social Studies, Religious and Moral Education, Career Technology and Creative Arts and Design.

Ghanaian languages are classified under the elective subjects with French, Arabic and Computing under the optional subjects.

All Regional Directors have since been directed to closely supervise the registration process, ensuring that candidates strictly register for the approved subjects.

