President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that contrary to reports that Ghanaian languages would no longer be included in final year exams, every student would indeed be required to write the selected Ghanaian language being studied at school.

This indicates that, the writing of Ghanaian language at the Junior High School level remains compulsory.

During his speech at the 67th Independence Day President’s Awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre to honour 46 BECE students who excelled in the previous year’s exams, President Akufo-Addo clarified that students taking the BECE this year would include a Ghanaian Language as part of their elective subjects.

He said stakeholders in the education sector had discussed the matter and agreed that Ghanaian languages should continue to be part of the BECE examination.

The President urged the awardees to set high goals and aspire to be great leaders in the future, emphasizing that his own presidency was made possible by the education he received.

The Independence Day President’s Awards is an event dedicated to recognizing BECE students who achieved outstanding results despite attending schools in deprived areas.

Previously, the awards only honoured students from public schools, but this year, 10 students from private schools among the recipients.

Also, two visually impaired students and two students with hearing impairments were also honoured for their exceptional performances.

ALSO READ:

Holy Spirit told me to message him – Moses Bliss’ wife reveals how they met [Video]

World Cup penalty gaffe: NDC MP apologizes to Asamoah Gyan

Tears as late Aburi Girls SHS student is laid to rest [Video]