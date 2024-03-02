Marie Wiseborn, the newlywed spouse of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss, has shared how they met.

Initially, it was reported that the couple met on Instagram after Marie posted a dance video featuring one of Moses Bliss’s popular songs, “Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus”.

Following their vibrant traditional wedding, Moses Bliss organized a praise concert in Ghana on March 1, during which he invited his wife to share her testimony.

Marie, a graceful woman of faith, took to the pulpit and recounted how she felt compelled by the Holy Spirit to share the dance video that caught the singer’s attention online.

She disclosed that, she had messaged the artiste to wish him a happy Sunday at one point.

Marie credited the Holy Spirit for leading her to take the actions that ultimately connected her with Moses Bliss.

