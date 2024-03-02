As Ghana gears up for the upcoming general elections, the children of Ghana are earnestly appealing to various political parties to prioritize the preservation of the country’s peace and democracy.

The children are also urging political parties to conduct themselves in a peaceful and tolerant manner while safeguarding Ghana’s rich culture and traditions.

This plea was eloquently expressed by selected school children who addressed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other participants at the 2024 Independence Day Awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Center.

The event aimed to honour 46 students who demonstrated outstanding performance in the 2023 BECE exams.

In addition to advocating for peace and democratic values, the children pledged to dedicate themselves to academic excellence in order to become future leaders.

They also appealed to the government to implement stringent measures to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on the environment.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. Ntim Fordjuor, highlighted the substantial investments made by the Akufo-Addo administration in the education sector and emphasized the positive outcomes resulting from these investments.

He noted that despite critics initially focusing solely on the Free SHS initiative, the government’s total investment in education amounted to GH¢114 billion between 2017 and 2023.

Of this amount, GH¢12.9 billion was allocated to Free SHS, with the remainder allocated to various other areas of education, particularly early childhood education.

Rev. Ntim Fordjuor emphasized the significant improvement in literacy rates, citing that now 38% of class two pupils can read, compared to only 2% under the previous government.

