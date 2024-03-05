The African Library Project has embarked on a book donation initiative aimed at providing educational resources to schools within the Krachi Nchumuru District.

The donation follows numerous reports by Adom News‘ Obrempongba Owusu of on educational challenges facing schools in the region which is affecting academic development of schools.

A total of 3,000 books were donated to three schools namely; St. Agnes Girls, Pentecost D/A Basic, and Chinderi D/A Basic.

The Regional Country Director for African Library Projects and CEO of Alms For All Foundation, Festus Okpora said the donation is expected significantly impact educational development in the area.

Mr Okpora explained the project aims to boost passion for learning and literacy among young learners.

Speaking after the donation, he pledged the organisation’s commitment to support educational initiatives in deprived communities, ensuring that all students have access to quality resources to enhance their academic journey.

He expressed confidence that through collaborative efforts and community support, they will create a positive impact on the lives of young learners and empower them to reach their full potential.

The Regional Country Director urged teachers and students to put the books to good use as the only academic work to be improved.

Receiving the books on behalf of the District Ghana Education Service (GES) Director, the DCE for Krachi Nchumuru, Nkrumah Ogile expressed gratitude to Adom News and African Library Project for their vision to transform the falling standard of education which will help improve academic performance.

He further assured the team that the books would be put to use to improve the Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) performance in the area.

On behalf of the students and school authorities, Rev. Father Norbet Okuledah of St Agnes Girls school pledged that they will make good use of the books to better their academic performance.