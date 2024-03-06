The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that Thursday, March 7, 2024 is a holiday for all students in the country.

This follows the Independence Day celebration held on Wednesday day which students across the country participated in.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the GES.

Thousands of schools in the country and people from all walks of life on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, thronged Koforidua in the Eastern Region to celebrate Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary.

Various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies also celebrated the event at the local level giving students the opportunity to take part in the parade.

GES further explained, “This is to enable them have some rest after preparing vigorously for the Independence Day anniversary Parade”.

Schools, according to the GES, will fully resume on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Below is the full statement from GES: