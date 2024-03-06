Ghana has marked its 67th Independence Day with a grand celebration at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The event was attended by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin and various diplomats.

It was the region’s first-ever national Independence Day celebration.

Themed “Our Democracy Our Pride,” the celebration took place at the newly commissioned 5,000-seater Koforidua Youth Resource Center.

Commemorations were held in selected municipalities in Accra, including a march in the Korley Klottey Municipality, hosted at the prestigious Accra High School.

As the parade inspection progresses, people were eager to hear the Independence Day speech by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

See photographs from the parade grounds below by Samuel Tei Adano;