Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s leadership since he assumed office in 2017 despite global challenges.

As the Special Guest of Hounour at Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, Eastern Region, President Quattara said President Akufo-Addo has been exceptional.

“I would like to use this opportunity to commend you for your leadership and many achievements in Ghana despite the adverse challenges at the global level, with COVID-19, Ukraine-Russia war, obviously Gaza-Palestina,” he said.

Additionally, he commended the President for his performance during his tenure as President of the Economic West African States (ECOWAS).

“I would like to commend you for your commitment towards regional integration shown during your tenure as President of ECOWAS. I must say you did an exceptional, outstanding job. And as the other heads of state know I wanted you to continue for many years,” he added.

President Quattara further expressed admiration for Ghana’s role in leading African countries towards independence.

He stated Ghana has maintained the honour and pride of its independence as he acknowledged the shared history, friendship, and culture between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

“What a beautiful celebration, bravo to all the Ghanaian people. On this special occasion, congratulations from the people of Cote D’Ivoire who are your brothers and sisters. It’s a great pleasure for me to be here today with you and the great people of Ghana. To experience once more the legendary hospitality of Ghana.

“Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire are bound not only by geography but also by history, friendship and culture. It’s a great joy for me to be sent here by my dear friend Nana [President Akufo-Addo] to celebrate Ghana and the citizens of this beautiful and wonderful country. Whose, since 1957 has shown the way to independence, dignity and pride. Congratulations on the period, it was indeed beautiful and outstanding,” he added.

ALSO READ: