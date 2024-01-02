Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, together with his wife, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, welcomed the dawn of the new year in a spiritual manner.

The couple joined fellow worshippers at the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church in Tamale.

They were captured dancing joyfully in the presence of God amid an atmosphere of reverence and spiritual reflection.

The presence of Mr. Mahama and his wife during the 31st night service drew attention and respect from fellow congregants.

The politician expressed the significance of faith and spirituality, noting that he successfully witnessed the end of the year solely by the grace and mercies of the Almighty God.

He added, “We’ve entered 2024. Let’s praise and thank our Maker for protecting and preserving us”.

Mahama prayed that 2024 will be a fruitful journey of political change, and it is his hope that together with fellow Ghanaians, he will build a Ghana prosperous and filled with opportunities.