The Bono Regional Police Command has shot and killed two suspected robbers and kidnappers at Yeji.

The police are on a manhunt for three members of the syndicates who operate at Yeji, Atebubu, Prang, Kintampo, Kwame Danso and sometimes in the Savannah Region.

This was on Monday, December 20, 2021, during an intelligence-led operation by the Special Anti-Robbery officers on a criminal syndicate.

The deceased have been identified as Ali Ruga alias Ali Muguyaro and Issaka Abubakar alias Kuriidor.

Police preliminary investigation suggests they were part of a syndicate involved in the kidnapping of one Boma on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

They later released their victim after a GHS25,000 ransom was paid and also about two months ago kidnapped one Alhaji Juuli, who was also released after a GHS 60,000 ransom.

Subsequently, they embarked on a robbery operation and murder on the Atebubu Highway on December 17, 2021.

The police in a statement indicated two live BB cartridges, a talisman and three mobile phones were retrieved after a search at their hideout at Konkoba, a suburb of Yeji.

