Two accused armed robbers, Sameed Issa and Ivor Constance Kwahie, were on 15th October, 2021 convicted for 12 years by the Fiapre Circuit Court in the Bono Region.

The two convicts were arrested through a Police-public collaboration on Monday, October 11, when they robbed their victim of three (3) iPhones, a wristwatch, a car key and an amount of GH₵ 350.00 at gunpoint.

In a related development, on Thursday, October 14, unknown men allegedly kidnapped one Tahidu Adam aged 38 at Dakpen in the Northern Region. The victim was later rescued by the community members who also led the Police to arrest two suspects – Inusah Abdulai and Amadu Ahmed. One locally made pistol and five live AAA cartridges were retrieved from them.

“The Police Administration wishes to express profound gratitude to the leaders and people of the two communities- Fiapre and Dakpen for their active participation in crime-fighting in their communities.

“We also commend the two Regional Police Commanders and their personnel for deepening Police-community partnership in ensuring that peace and security are maintained in their jurisdictions.

“A solid Police-Community partnership is critical for effective policing. We, therefore, urge other communities to support the Police to bring the activities of criminals to a halt for safer and peaceful communities,” it said.