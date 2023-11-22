In a momentous event held in Johannesburg, South Africa, Mulk International and Zimbabwe Global Investments proudly introduced the world-class and groundbreaking property development, Zim Cyber City (https://apo-opa.co/3R8GJxg). The unveiling, attended by media, prospective investors, and potential partners, signifies a noteworthy milestone in the official global launch of this visionary project.

Ms. Tendayi Hlupo-Mamvura, CEO of Zim Cyber City, took center stage during the unveiling event, passionately articulating the immense opportunities and transformative impact that this development will bring to Zimbabwe and the broader African investment landscape. Positioned as a catalyst for local prosperity and an international investment hub, Zim Cyber City is set to redefine Africa’s narrative as a center for innovation, sustainability, and lucrative opportunities.

In her address, Ms. Hlupo-Mamvura emphasized the urgent need for Africa to cultivate opportunities for its own people, fostering growth and success through cutting-edge facilities in retail, residential, and business sectors. She articulated a bold vision for Zim Cyber City, aiming to create a ‘Dubai of Africa’ that stands as a testament to innovation, sustainability, and economic incentives.

The launch of Zim Cyber City marks the official opening for investors in search of an unparalleled combination of opulent living and innovative business opportunities.

Proudly presented by Mulk International and its visionary Founder/Chairman, Mr. Shaji Ul Mulk, this $500 million real estate venture invites African and International investors to explore a spectrum of opportunities in the vibrant Mount Hampden region.

From high-end residential real estate to state-of-the-art commercial offices and retail spaces, Zim Cyber City stands as a world-class property development offering prime investment choices. This iconic landmark project is set to elevate Africa’s profile on the international investment map.

Zim Cyber City encapsulates the epitome of luxury, serenity, and security, presenting investors with an array of options, including lavish villas, luxurious townhouses, and a duty-free mall as well as a multitude of benefit and incentives such as, pre-approved mortgage in USD, transactions fixed in USD, a tax-free period of 5 years, followed by a flat 15% tax thereafter, to mention a few.

The development is characterized by its architectural brilliance, international sophistication, state of the art smart technology and commitment to sustainable construction practices, establishing a distinctive advantage in the fiercely competitive real estate market.

Mulk International Real Estate’s meticulous planning and dedication have culminated in this iconic landmark, firmly placing Africa on the international investment radar. The project’s security and credibility are underscored by the approval from Zimbabwe Global Investments (ZGI) operating under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and the endorsement of the project by His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, the President of Zimbabwe.

For investors seeking a transformative and lucrative venture, Zim Cyber City represents a golden opportunity to partake in the future of Zimbabwe’s and of Africa’s thriving real estate landscape.

In a virtual personal message to the attendees of today’s event, Mr. Shaji Mulk extended a warm welcome to his guests and stated that Mulk International, is committed to delivering through the special economic status channel of Zimbabwe Global Investments, a world-class property development; he said “We have worked diligently to understand the market and gain greater insight into Zimbabwe’s culture and its bountiful opportunities. The depth of resources and advanced digital capabilities across industries gives Zim Cyber City concrete, long-term investment growth prospects.”

Mulk International’s first venture into Africa signifies a crucial step into African investment, leveraging the continent’s breathtaking locations and unparalleled growth prospects.

Zim Cyber City, presents a unique African investment opportunity, seamlessly integrating technology, security, and sophistication, Zim Cyber City invites you to invest in your future amidst the promising landscape of Africa—a strategic move that positions Mulk International at the forefront of pioneering opportunities on the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zim Cyber City.

For Media Enquiries please contact:

Lauren Mark +27 (78) 461 0219 | lauren.media@icloud.com

Chesney Roelofsz +27 (84) 502-2769

For Zim Cyber City Investment and Sales queries please contact:

Tafadzwa Tawazadza +263 774 514 444

Email: info@zimcitycity.com or at info@zimglobalinvest.com

About Mulk International:

Mulk International is a global enterprise known for innovation and excellence. We are a diversified business interests with operations in 11 countries and market reach of 90 countries. With a strong presence in real estate, sustainable energy, and sports, we are committed to driving progress and providing tailored solutions. Our initiatives in Africa, like Zim Cyber City, demonstrate our vision for sustainable development. We leverage cutting-edge technology and socially responsible practices to make a global impact while emphasizing quality, sustainability, and community development.

See our website for more information.

About Zimbabwe Global Investments:

Zimbabwe Global Investments is responsible for managing Zim Cyber City, aiming to create a significant and innovative real estate presence in Zimbabwe. This development has garnered attention for its scale and ambition, potentially offering lucrative investment opportunities in Zimbabwe’s real estate market. The development encompasses a 2.5 million square foot space in Mount Hampden and includes luxury villas available for pre-selling in the first phase. Zim Cyber City is regarded as one of the most captivating real estate projects on the African continent.

About Zim Cyber City:

Zim Cyber City is a significant real estate development project in Zimbabwe aimed at creating a self-contained intelligent city with high-quality infrastructure. This project has generated global interest due to its innovative approach. The city is designed to be a hub of modern technology and urban development, emphasizing both residential and commercial spaces. The construction of villas in Zim Cyber City is set to begin, marking progress in this ambitious development.