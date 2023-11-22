A security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has asked the Oti Regional Minister to ban all public activities in Nkwanta South following a shooting incident on Monday.

About eight people are feared dead and many others injured after a sporadic shooting at the Nkwanta central market.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Dr Bonaa said the clashes were preventable.

“The Regional Minister and his men should ensure that this does not happen again. This was preventable but unfortunately 8 lives have been lost ,” he said.

“It is important to suspend all public activities that are likely to take place by the two factions, this is the surest way of letting them know that there is an authority within Nkwanta and the region,” he added.

The Oti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) will be holding an an emergency security meeting on Wednesday November 22 over the clashes.

The Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu has described the chaos as ‘ethnic clashes.”

Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, yesterday imposed a curfew on the Nkwanta township.

The curfew hours start from 5:00pm to 6:00am effective Tuesday, November 21.

ALSO READ: