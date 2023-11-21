The Minister for the Interior has by the Executive Instrument imposed curfew on Nkwanta Township in the Oti region.

The duration of the curfew, which takes effect from Tuesday November 21, 2023 is 5:00pm to 6:00am.

This comes on the back of an advice of the Oti Regional Security Council.

This follows a shooting incident in the area on Monday which has reportedly claimed about 13 lives with many injured and several properties destroyed.

A statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, appealed to all residents to exercise restraint and to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes.

Amidst the curfew, the statement has said all persons in Nkwanta and its environs have been banned from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons.

The Ministry has warned any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

Below is the full statement: