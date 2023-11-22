Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has indicated that his side was the better team despite their defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.

The Black Stars in their second Group I game in Moroni suffered a 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Myziane Maolida scored the only goal in the first half as the home side secured the vital win.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Hughton congratulated Comoros for the win but said the Black Stars played better in the 90 minutes.

“Congratulations to Comoros for the victory. In my opinion over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. We conceded what we regarded as a poor goal to concede and we were not able to capitalise on the chances that we had,” the former Premier League manager said.

“So this was not a game where Comoros won comfortably. Over the 90 minutes, we were the better team but unfortunately, we were not able to put away the chances that we created,” he added.

Ghana sit third with three points after two games with Comoros leading the log with six points.

The Black Stars will now focus on the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for next year in Ivory Coast.

