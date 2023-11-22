The Oti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) will be holding an emergency security meeting on Wednesday, November 22 over the clashes in Nkwanta that have so far claimed eight lives.

The Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, who confirmed the number of deaths while speaking on Accra-based TV3, attributed the chaos to ‘ethnic clashes.”

“Tomorrow, we are going to have an emergency security meeting again,” he said.

He further revealed that, there had been clashes between members of two tribes, Adele and Akyode, in the town two weeks ago.

Minister for the Interior Ambrose Dery, acting on the advice of the REGSEC and by Executive Instrument, has imposed a curfew on Nkwanta township.

The curfew hours start from 5:00pm to 6:00am effective Tuesday, November 21.

