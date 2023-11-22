The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Abdul–Rashid Pelpuo, says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) must own up to the mismanagement of the economy.

Mr. Pelpuo said that, unlike the NPP, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) engages in constructive criticism to improve the lives of citizens.

According to the MP, it will do the country a lot of good if the NPP stops shifting blame.

He said this on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, November 22.

“Insistently, they keep saying they are not wrong, it is Ukraine, it is not us, it is Covid, it is not us, it is the Bawku conflict, and now they are talking about the war in Gaza, is creating a problem for them so you don’t know what the problem is,” he said.

According to him, the NPP officials who are not satisfied with the state of the economy should admit to their dissatisfaction instead of giving excuses.

Mr Pelpuo further called out the ruling party for shooting down Mahama’s initiatives as President in the erstwhile administration.

He said posterity is on the former President’s side.

“Don’t say John Mahama didn’t also do well, no, we did well and you know it, they know it, everything they criticized us about they have apologized. Abossey Okai people apologized, the nurses have apologized”.

