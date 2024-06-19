The leader of the Northern Caucus in Parliament, Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has said many of the country’s security personnel, both in public and private sectors, are not adequately equipped to combat crime effectively.

According to the Wa Central MP, the most vulnerable security officers or guards are those who rely solely on their physical strength as their primary weapon.

The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of two people in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The two incidents were recorded on Tuesday at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS School.

“We would like to assure the public, especially the residents of Wa, to remain calm as the police work to get those involved arrested to face justice,” the service said in a statement.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show, Mr Rashid Pelpuo said, “The people who are killed are normally security men whose weapons are their bodies, and besides that, the police who go after them do not seem to be well-equipped technically and with the needed equipment.”

Mr Rashid Pelpuo pointed out that observations of law enforcement in Western countries, as depicted in movies and reports, highlight the Ghanaian police force’s inadequate resources for investigating and apprehending murderers, which presents a significant challenge.

He advocated for sending specially trained personnel to Wa to handle the investigation and the apprehension of the criminals involved.

“For the kind of police work we are doing now, it does not look like we are prepared for a thorough investigation into issues like this, which is internal and very sophisticated. We do not have that sophistication at all,” he noted.

