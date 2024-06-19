The Bono Regional National Road Safety Authority has raised alarm over the rising number of motorcyclists and their passengers neglecting to wear helmets, thereby endangering their lives.

The Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Authority, Abigail Atinpoka Adongo reported a troubling surge in motorcycle-related accidents in the region, noting a 130% increase in incidents during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

She stated that last year, the region recorded 48 accidents involving motorcycles or tricycles, with 10 occurring in the first quarter.

However, this year, 23 crashes have already been reported in the same timeframe, with 17 victims failing to wear helmets.

The Authority attributes this alarming trend to non-compliance with traffic regulations and a disregard for safety measures.

In response, the National Road Safety Authority has ramped up its public education campaigns, urging motorcyclists and their passengers to consistently wear helmets.

Given that 2024 is an election year, the authority acknowledges the heightened need for vigilance and is committed to stepping up efforts to prevent accidents and save lives.

The authority is collaborating with stakeholders, including the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), to enforce helmet laws and foster a culture of safety in the region.

The Authority further urged motorcyclists and passengers to take personal responsibility for their safety by wearing helmets to avoid potentially fatal outcomes.

“We are worried as an authority because over the years there has been an increase in the number of motorcyclists involved in accidents or crashes. Last year we recorded 48 that had to do with motorcycles or tricycles.

“If you take this year’s first quarter compared to last year’s first quarter, we realise that there has been an increase in the figures. So last year’s first quarter, we recorded 10 crashes involving motorcycles. But this year as we stand, in the first quarter we recorded 23 which means that there has been an increase and the increase is about 130 percent which is alarming.”

“As I compared the 2023 first quarter and 2024 first quarter where there is an alarming increase in the first quarter of 2024, we realised that out of the 23 that had the accident, 17 of them were without helmets and six were with helmets and this year being an election year, it calls for more from the Authority.”

