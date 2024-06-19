Ghana’s amputee football team, known as The Black Challenge, had to buy their jerseys from Kantamanto market for the 2024 Amputee AFCON, according to coach, Richard Obeng.

Despite facing neglect from authorities, The Black Challenge emerged victorious in the Amputee AFCON held in Egypt, defeating Morocco 2-1 in the final to retain their title.

However, upon their return, the Sports Minister chides the team for accepting donations from individuals before officially presenting the AFCON trophy to him.

This controversy escalated after former President John Dramani Mahama donated $10,000 to the team, leading Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif to demand a detailed account of all donations received.

In an interview with Starr FM, Richard Obeng clarified that the Ministry’s support was limited to covering plane tickets and the participation fee for the tournament.

The team, he noted had to independently manage other expenses.

“The government sponsored us, as the Minister said, by purchasing our flight tickets and paying for our participation fee alone. That was the extent of the sponsorship. We had to buy our jerseys from Kantamanto for the 2024 AAFCON,” Obeng revealed.

He added, “Our hotel bills were covered by the Local Organizing Committee of the tournament. We received nothing from our budget, except the participation fee, which is $8,500.”

The Black Challenge has now qualified for the next Amputee Football World Cup, set to take place in Panama in 2026.