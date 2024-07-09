The phenomenon of the examination body, West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) canceling examination papers of candidates must stop.

The former Minister of Youth and Sports, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, charged WAEC not to wait and cancel examination papers but to guard against that.

He further stressed that proper planning, structures, and security will prevent examination malpractice.

He added that, children who take the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at that age go through a lot to prepare for their exams, and the annual ritual of paper cancellation is hefty on them.

Dr. Pelpuo has therefore called on the WAEX to work hard to avoid this, and also admonished invigilators to contribute by being vigilant.

