The Oti Regional Minister, DSP (rtd) Daniel Machator, has promised to revive the kente and batakari weaving shop at the Kete-Krachi prisons.

He made the announcement on his birthday, expressing his commitment to support the rehabilitation and skills development of inmates.

The weaving shop at the Kete-Krachi prisons has been a source of income and empowerment for inmates in the past.

However, due to various challenges, the shop has been inactive for some time.

Mr. Machator sees the revival of this shop as a way to provide inmates with valuable skills training and a means to earn a living upon their release.

He stressed the importance of empowering inmates through skills development and vocational training.

He believes that by reviving the weaving shop, inmates will have the opportunity to learn a valuable trade and contribute positively to society upon their release.

The Oti Regional Minister has pledged to provide the necessary support and resources to ensure the successful revival of the weaving shop.

DSP Daniel Machator also announced to the inmates that plans are far advanced to adjust their feeding fees to improve their nutrition and health.

He had earlier donated some streetlights which were already installed at some vantage areas of the facility to improve security.

DSP Machato rtd. called on other stakeholders and partners to join in this initiative and help make a positive impact on the lives of inmates at the Kete-Krachi prisons.

