FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC will both know their preliminary opponents in the upcoming CAF inter-club competition draw, scheduled for Thursday, July 11.

Samartex clinched the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title under the guidance of coach Nurudeen Amadu, securing their place in the prestigious CAF Champions League.

Nsoatreman triumphed in the Ghana FA Cup under Maxwell Konadu’s leadership, earning them a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw, set to take place at CAF headquarters at 14:00 GMT, will determine their initial opponents as both clubs embark on their debut campaigns in these continental tournaments.

Despite their successes, Samartex has retained Nurudeen Amadu as head coach, while Yaw Preko has taken over from Maxwell Konadu at Nsoatreman, signing a two-year contract.

Konadu, on the other hand, has moved to South African side Black Leopards on a three-year deal.

Both clubs are currently considering alternate venues for their home games as their current grounds do not meet CAF’s stringent requirements.