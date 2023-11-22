A former staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has voiced his concerns about the party.

To him, NPP has shifted towards self-serving interests, prompting the need for urgent change.

Mr. Boaben Asamoa together with three others, Hopeson Adorye, former General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow and Boniface Abubakar Saddique have been expelled from NPP.

This move came after they publicly endorsed independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

The NPP issued a statement on Monday, citing a flagrant breach of the party’s constitution, specifically referring to Articles 3(5)(A)(4) and 3(9)(1).

The party pointed to Article 3(9)(I), which stipulates that a member who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected party member or supports another political party automatically forfeits their membership.

However, in an interview on Citi TV on Tuesday, Yaw Buaben Asamoa defended their decision to support Mr. Kyerematen.

“We believe that it is time that the right things are done. The elephant is supposed to serve the people of Ghana. When it gets to the point where it becomes self-serving, when it is supposed to look at the interest of Ghana, then it’s time to move on and serve the public” he stated.

Also, Nana Ohene Ntow maintained that, he committed no wrong by endorsing Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for the 2024 election.

In an interview with Metro TV, Mr. Ntow accepted the party’s decision in good faith.