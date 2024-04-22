In a bid to address security concerns, the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has issued a directive mandating onion traders at the Kwadaso onion market to vacate the premises.

The decision comes amidst escalating tensions and perceived security risks associated with the traders’ operations within the market.

On Monday, April 22, authorities took decisive action by demolishing hundreds of sheds at the bustling Kwadaso market, prompting a flurry of activity as traders rushed to salvage their belongings.

The sudden demolition caught many traders off guard, leaving them scrambling to salvage their goods and protect their livelihoods.

However, the abrupt nature of the demolition and subsequent arrests has sparked outrage among the affected traders, who feel aggrieved by the manner in which the situation was handled.

One of the traders who could not control her temper, reportedly invoked curses on the Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE), Richmond Agyenim Boateng.

The trader was arrested by the police for the conduct.

The Council also attributed a recent accident resulting in the death of a 45-year-old woman to the activities of the traders.

Although the traders were given April 21, 2024, to move to the new area at Atwima Takyiman, the majority of them were reluctant to relocate.

Armed police and military officers were deployed to the market to oversee the forced relocation of the traders and the demolition of the market.