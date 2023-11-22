The Parliamentary Service has welcomed the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources’ probe into the alleged attempt to sell off the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s official residence.

This was contained in statement signed by Director of Media Relations, David Sebastian Damoah.

The statement corroborated Mr Bagbin’s revelation which he made at a breakfast meeting on Monday.

“The potential buyer proceeded to the Lands Commission for the necessary due diligence and realised the status of the property. That was when Mr. Speaker got to know about it.

“The reactions by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Works and Housing and the Lands Commission so far have not tackled the subject matter of the alleged sale,” portions of the statement read.

The statement indicated that, a visit to the Speaker’s official residence will unveil that almost all the surrounding buildings and accompanying parcels of land have been sold out to private developers.

“High-rise apartments have been constructed all around, leaving the Speaker’s residence as an island and endangering the safety and security of the Rt. Hon. Speaker.”

“A trip down memory lane reveals that sometime in 2019, the official accommodation of a sitting Clerk to Parliament located in Cantonments, was sold to a private developer. Other properties assigned to parliament have suffered similar fate,” the statement added.

The Service has expressed hope the investigations will unravel both the seller and potential buyer, adding for the sake of public confidence, transparency in this matter was of priority.

Below is the full statement: