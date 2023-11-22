The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has vehemently denied that his official residence was sold to a private developer.

He clarified that his residence was instead “almost sold” to a private developer.

The Speaker of Parliament revealed a few days ago that his residence in Accra was sold to a private developer while he was still living there.

Speaking at the Speaker’s Breakfast Forum in Accra on Monday, he said that this only came to light when the developer went to the Lands Commission to register the land.

But the Lands Commission, in a statement, insisted that “at no point in time was the said property sold to a private developer by the Lands Commission.”

However, in a new development, at a meeting with civil society groups recently, the Speaker clarified that his official residence was nearly handed over to a developer but for the Lands Commission’s intervention.

“I didn’t say my residence was sold. That was not what I said. This was just a comment in passing when I said it was almost sold but luckily, I was in possession. And I said it was when they went to Lands Commission that they realised from the search that it was the residence of the Speaker,” Alban Bagbin clarified.