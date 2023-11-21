Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has revealed that his official bungalow was almost sold off to a private developer.

Mr Bagbin stated he was still living in the bungalow when the move was made.

He disclosed this at a Breakfast Forum at Alisa Hotel, Accra, on Monday though he was lip-tight on the identity of the said developer.

He said he was not given any prior notice until the developer went to the Lands Commission to re-register and the property was identified to be his official residence.

“Many of you don’t know that even the residence of the speaker was almost sold to private sector. Actually it was given out, it is when they went to register that land’s commission identified that that is the residence of the speaker. Luckily I was inside so it was safe,” he revealed.

Mr Bagbin at the same event indicated that Parliament will not rush to approve the 2024 budget statement presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta last week.

He insisted there was a need for due diligence before approval.

