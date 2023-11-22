Two individuals, David Kobia and Peter Kobia, are facing charges for allegedly assaulting the Ga South Assembly Taskforce in Dunkonah, a suburb of New Bortiano in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The two are currently before the Amanfrom District Court.

According to the Head of Ga South Municipal Physical Planning, Thomas Yaw Dettoh, they had visited the construction site on three separate occasions to halt the projects.

The grounds for intervention included the allegation that the developer, David Kobia, was building on a road and engaging in unauthorized sand-winning activities that posed a potential threat to the residents in the area.

Dettoh further explained that, on the third visit, David Kobia took matters into his own hands by mobilizing his workers, who reportedly detained the planning officials in the house and subjected them to assault.

Undeterred, the officials returned on the fourth day with police support from the Weija Divisional Police Command, leading to the subsequent arrest of the suspects.

The charges against the Kobias include assaulting public officials and resisting lawful arrest.

The Chief Magistrate, Her Worship Emilia Abrokwa, granted bail to the second suspect, Peter Kobia, in the amount of Ghc 40,000, with three sureties.

However, the main suspect, David Kobia, failed to appear before the court.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before the court on 13th December 2023.

The case is now under the jurisdiction of the Amanfrom District Court, where the legal proceedings will determine the outcome of alleged incident of violence against Municipal authorities.