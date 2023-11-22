Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has diagnosed what he says are the challenges hindering the growth of Ghana’s music industry.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Shatta said the challenges that hinder the industry’s growth and global recognition includes lack of unity and stakeholders’ unwillingness to offer necessary support.

He attributed these hurdles to a lack of supportive policies, inadequate infrastructure and limited resources, lack of investments and sponsorships.

In his opinion, the aforementioned challenges can be addressed through advocacy for crucial reforms in the creative arts space.

He said regulatory frameworks overseeing their works needs to be improved, and the governments must fulfill its pledges of building modern infrastructure for the sector.

Shatta also mentioned intellectual property rights and licensing as well as a stable institution for royalties collection.

These steps, according to him, are pivotal in creating an environment that fosters growth and attracts global investments to elevate Ghana’s music industry.

Furthermore, the ‘Rising Youth’ hitmaker said it has become prudent for artistes to put rivalry side and work together to establish an environment conducive for growth, which he believes will attract global attention.

“Let us rally together as stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry and collaborate to open the doors of opportunity for our industry. By any means necessary, we need to put in efforts to make sure our music is heard globally as Ghanaians. Let’s act now and fast” Shatta Wale added.

