Dancehall King Shatta Wale has recounted his traumatic upbringing as he opens up on how his parents’ separation affected him and changed his life.

During a Facebook live session, Shatta Wale admitted that his parents marital troubles caused him to feel vulnerable and helpless.

This had a toll on his emotional stability and financial security, adding that he had to leave home to protect his mental wellbeing.

““Growing up, I lived with my parents for a while but they did not help me. They made a mistake and broke up. They created a broken home; our home was broken and it affected me so much. Our broken home affected me. Anytime I talked or complained about this, they labeled me disrespectful. So, I left them. I left the house. I run from my parents,” he said.

Shatta Wale revealed he had to take shelter among the night workers at Kwame Nkrumah Circle and he occasionally slept on the streets and in front of stores as they gave him the peace he could not get in his parents’ lavish mansion.

““You know what my parents put me through? Because of them, I slept on the streets, I slept in front of stores. Those days, it was the prostitutes at Nkrumah Circle who were watching over me. I slept at filling stations at Circle including the one that got burnt. I slept on the streets of Adabraka and so on”

The dancehall artist disclosed that his experience has left him with long-lasting emotional scars that affected his well-being and relationships.

He disclosed his challenging upbringing is what has caused him to be an overly emotional person who likes to address his issues at all cost whether it breeds peace or not.

Shatta reevealed it has also made him lose attachments to people and he is ever ready to cut anyone who brings the least stress and negativity into his life.

As a result, I started running from stress, running from people who would stress me. That’s where I learned how to cut people off because I don’t want stress. I cut people off without thinking twice. I am the chief cutter. I have learned that in life, it is important to cut off anyone who wants to bring negativity into your life.”

