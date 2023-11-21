Joy News broadcaster, Araba Koomson has revealed she has no regrets not married at her age.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV M’ashyase3, the News Editor, however, said she wished she had married earlier.

“I get excited when I see my friends getting married and giving birth but I never let it get to me and I sometimes wondered if I was even normal. Even though it is not late, I wish I could marry earlier because it would have helped,” she stated.

“Talking about what may have accounted for the delay, Miss Koomson said growing up, she was more focused on her career and the quest to succeed.

Also, she said it was probably due to the perception men have about her as a news anchor on television.

“Men sometimes feel intimidated when they see you because you look larger on TV. Some people will also think you are already dating and find it difficult to approach you but I am very down to earth,” she said.

Expressing appreciation to God, the ace journalist revealed she is in a relationship but not in a hurry to make the man public.

“It has been challenging but God has been faithful. I have someone but he will be known in due time because if he is publicly knowledge. It will give people the chance to say all sorts of things about the relationship,” she added.

