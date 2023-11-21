Renowned music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer of the Last Two, has announced his resignation from A1 Bread to focus on the completion and release of his highly anticipated compilation album, titled ‘Upper Echelon.’

Hammer made the announcement in a post on his official Facebook page.

He detailed the reasons behind his decision and expressed his gratitude to the management of A1 Bread for accepting his resignation.

Hammer revealed that, he has been diligently working on his new compilation album, which features new school of artistes and contributions from seasoned veteran musicians.

According to him, the production of the album commenced around August 2022, with an initial release date scheduled for April 2023.

However, the project delayed due to his “lack of balance between his creative pursuits and his responsibilities as the Managing Partner and Head of Sales/Marketing at A1 Bread.”

Faced with these demands, he has made the decision to step down from his position at A1 Bread to fully concentrate on his musical endeavours.

The music maestro concluded his announcement with a positive outlook, expressing his excitement for the upcoming album, ‘Upper Echelon,’ to be released in 2024.

He wrote:

“I’ve been working on my new compilation album for a while now. The album is mostly dominated by the new school artists and blessed by some veteran artists as well. Production commenced around August 2022 and targeted a scheduled release date of April 2023.

The problem is, this album’s completion has become protracted due to my trying to balance the demands of my creative process and my day job as Managing Partner and Head of Sales/Marketing at A1 Bread, all whilst simultaneously trying to manage RedEye’s comeback album as well… so I had to make a decision.

Im glad to report that A1 Bread has accepted my resignation in good faith to allow me to focus on my return to music, and my decision to resign from my day job will not impact my standing in the company as an equity stakeholder whatsoever.

Ekumfi Juice, on the other hand, isn’t as demanding because we’re only key distributors of the brand; thus, the team will continue serving you the best pineapple juice in the world today.

Look out for my new album ‘Upper Echelon’ in early 2024.

Thank you and Happy Holidays.”

Check out the post below:

