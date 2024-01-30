Renowned Ghanaian producer, Hammer has revealed that, he does not sell his beats to musicians.

According to him, he is committed to developing artistes after investing in artistes like Obrafour, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, ‘Ayigbe’ Edem and many others.

As part of his commitment, Hammer is set to organise boot camps to train emerging talents.

Taking a hiatus from the music scene to concentrate on his A1 bread business, Hammer explained that, the demanding nature of the industry and prolonged studio sessions led him to take a break after working with Tee Phlow.

He also said the long hours in the studio had a toll on his health hence his decision to step back temporarily.

However, the huge investments being made in the music industry is lured Hammer back to the studio.

He said Sarkodie, in particular, has been encouraging him to return, recognizing the evolving landscape of the industry.

Hammer is gearing up for a comeback, investing in studio equipment to resume his role not as a front man but as a dedicated developer of musical talent.

“Sarkodie was talking about it and how money was in the business so last week I tendered my resignation, but my stock and equity is still intact, so I will get money from the A1 bread business. I am buying studio equipment because I gave out all my equipment. I wasn’t a front man but just a developer,” he said in an interview on Onua TV.

