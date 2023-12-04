Legendary music producer Hammer of The Last Two, has suggested a reason the creative industry does not usually receive help from the government and corporate bodies.

According to him, a lot of people in the entertainment industry do not portray that they need help.

He told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM‘s Showbiz A-Z that these celebrities live profligate lifestyles unbecoming of people in need of financial assistance.

He further stated that, most of these celebrities who drive in luxurious cars have other sources of income apart from music.

“We are not displaying suffering to them. We are buying cars with different money. We are flexing. Most people in the creative [music] industry are not buying cars with the music money.

“If you are doing Forex Trading at home and you buy an X Class, and you are pulling up in it and a tax man is looking at you, what are you talking about? We have to speak the truth to power. Let’s show them we are suffering. But we can’t go around shopping at the expensive places, driving the biggest cars and expect them to feel for us,” he said.

He added that some are doing this just for show but it has implications.

“If you want to show that your works are promoting the tourism industry, show it. Prove that you are an up-and-coming artiste, and you can’t afford these things,” he further noted.

Hammer made the comment on the back of pleas from some creatives for government to give creative entrepreneurs tax incentives, so more investors will be interested in injecting money into the system.

Meanwhile, Hammer has announced the release of his new album titled ‘Upper Echelon’.

This will be his first major work after returning to active music production, after taking a foray into bread and juice businesses.

