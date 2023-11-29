Rapper, Pappy Kojo has finally disclosed what battered his relationship with renowned Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson in latest TV interview.

According to him, he had no problem with Yvonne Nelson until the actress disappointed him.

Contrary to perceptions they were a romantic couple, Pappy Kojo explained that, they weren’t dating.

He is certain if they did, Yvonne Nelson would have included their love story in her famous “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ memoir.

“It’s not true that we had something going on. If it’s true, it will be in her book. She disappointed me. Sometimes I get petty when people disappoint me” Pappy said on TV3.

