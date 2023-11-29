Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has celebrated her husband, John Dramani Mahama on his 65th birthday in a special way.

The ex-President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer received warm wishes from his wife on Wednesday, 29 November 2023.

In a Facebook post, Mrs. Mahama expressed her joy and thanked God for adding another year to her husband’s age.

“Happy 65th birthday, my amazing husband. Thank you for being such an honest, reliable, kind, and loving husband and father. Here’s to many more years of health, happiness, and love.” She concluded the message with a heartfelt declaration of love: “I love you!” she wrote.

Born on this day in 1958 in Damango, the capital of the West Gonja District, John Dramani Mahama comes from a background of affluence, with a father who was a teacher, rice farmer, and politician.