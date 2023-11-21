Ghanaian rapper, Strongman has opened up about the negativity in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to the rapper, the unhealthy criticism within the music industry takes a toll on the artiste.

“You start this music journey with a good heart until insults from fans, critics from the media, trolls from agenda boys, hate from colleagues, BS from others turn u to something else.” he tweeted.

Strongman’s recent post comes on the back of an ongoing beef between himself and fellow Ghanaian rapper, Kweku Smoke.

