Ghanaian rapper, Strongman has opened up about the negativity in the Ghanaian music industry.
According to the rapper, the unhealthy criticism within the music industry takes a toll on the artiste.
“You start this music journey with a good heart until insults from fans, critics from the media, trolls from agenda boys, hate from colleagues, BS from others turn u to something else.” he tweeted.
Strongman’s recent post comes on the back of an ongoing beef between himself and fellow Ghanaian rapper, Kweku Smoke.
You start this music journey with a good heart until insults from fans, critics from the media, trolls from agenda boys , hate from colleagues, BS from others turn u to something else 🤦♂— Strongman Burner (@StrongmanBurner) November 20, 2023