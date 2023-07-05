After being on each other’s neck over the years, rappers Strongman and Amerado have finally agreed that unity is the surest way to go in the ever-evolving music fraternity.

A video widely in circulation has captured the two rappers in a studio, burning the microphone with bars upon bars.

There was no string of comparison or bad blood, just two great minds at work, cooking a banger they expressed belief will take the world by storm.

In accordance with the title, Rap Is Alive, the two are determined to rekindle the essence and power of rap music in the industry.

They have recognized that unity and collaboration are key to pushing the boundaries of creativity and making a lasting impact on the music fraternity.

The video of their studio session showcases their undeniable talent and passion for their craft.

With their impeccable flow and lyrical prowess, they effortlessly exchanged bars, and a sense of mutual respect was evident in their smooth collaboration.

Watch video below: