In a recent interview, Ghanaian rapper Strongman, revealed that his financial breakthrough came after he parted ways with Sarkcess Music, the record label owned by popular artiste Sarkodie.

According to Strongman, although he is grateful for the opportunities and exposure he gained while being signed to Sarkcess Music, his decision to leave the label was a turning point in his career.

He explained that after going independent, he was able to take full control of his music and explore various avenues to generate income.

“I think when I was about to leave SarkCess was when I started to make money in music. Before SarkCess, I had some money on me which I could use to buy a car but I didn’t and rather spent it on other things. I used some for feeding, promo and lavish living because Sarkcess was a high-rated label,” he said.

Strongman emphasized that being independent allowed him to maximize his earnings and make strategic business decisions that aligned with his goals. He was able to secure lucrative endorsement deals, perform at high-profile events, and collaborate with a wide range of artistes, all of which contributed to his financial growth.

He, nonetheless, expressed gratitude to Sarkodie whose mentorship has made him the refined rapper he is.

“After I left, there is no stress in life anymore. I am not saying Sarkodie did not help and I have never said that. If I was in level 1 or form 1 when I was with Sarkcess, my level changed to form two, and you don’t expect me to remain there. The aim was to get to form 3″.

The rapper acknowledged the support he received from his fans throughout his journey, noting that their continuous support played a significant role in his success. He expressed gratitude for their loyalty and vowed to keep delivering quality music and engaging with his audience.