Father of musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has passed on.

He announced the sad news on Thursday, July 13, 2023, on Facebook with a picture of his dad who was well known as Dan.

A Plus said he had spoken with his father on Wednesday only to wake up Thursday morning to missed calls from family members.

His father, according to the information he received, was rushed to the hospital after he fell sick but sadly, he passed.

“Yesterday, I had a long conversation with my father. We spoke about politics and my cousin who has died of cancer in the US and is yet to be buried. I promised to see him on Friday and he said ‘don’t forget to bring some of the brown rice’.”

“This morning I woke up to many missed calls from family members. Just as I was about to return some of the calls, my cousin called to inform me that my father, popularly known as Dan, died at dawn after he fell sick and was being rushed to the hospital. Just like that….” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

